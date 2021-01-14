Ghana National Gospel Music Awards Soon

Obaapa Christy

Organisers of the annual Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have announced that the fourth edition of the awards ceremony would take place on February 20, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The National Gospel Music Awards, which is being organised by Global Expert Recoveries, is an award scheme that seeks to honour and appreciate gospel musicians who have released work(s) that have generated the most public excitement within the calendar year of the scheme.

According to the organisers, this year’s event is expected to draw huge crowd which include stakeholders in the showbiz industry in Ghana, and will be a night to remember.

This year’s event, which has over 20 categories, will witness back-to-back live musical performances from some selected celebrated artistes.

Some of the categories include African Gospel Artiste of the Year, International Gospel Artiste of the Year, Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year, Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year, Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year, among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that the much-hyped awards ceremony promises to build on the giant strides taken last year to propel the industry to the next level.

It has Steaman Heights as the headline sponsor, with support from BTM Afrika, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, UGN and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.

Winners in various categories of the awards will be determined by 40% public, 40% Board, and 20% Academy votes.

By George Clifford Owusu