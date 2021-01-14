Producers Urged To Adopt Premiering Movies Online

The Chief Executive Officer of PowerHouse Entertainment, Raymond Kombat, has advised movie producers to adopt the use of digital platforms to premiere movies in order to help revamp the movie industry in the country.

Mr. Kombat, in an interview with BEATWAVES, said marketing movies online with the help of social media in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic can increase one’s viewership which translates to money.

“The global movie industry is changing with various streaming platforms, so it necessary for producers to also go digital, while waiting for the government to lift the ban on cinemas,” he said.

According to Mr. Kombat, cinemas in Ghana are less than five, with a seating capacity of about 200, and this is an opportunity for producers to earn more using the digital platform.

“This season is an opportunity to market our movies online in order to earn back our investment,” he said, adding, “There is a whole list of producers who have opted to wait after the pandemic is over to release movies instead of releasing for online.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke