Nautyca Eyes VGMA New Artiste Of The Year Award

Nautyca

Fast rising hiplife and highlife artiste, Jeffery Gordor, also known as Nautyca, has boldly declared that he deserves the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year that would be held this year.

According to him, he had worked hard enough to win the Artiste of the Year award and believes he would be adjudged the best during this year’s VGMA.

In a post sighted on his personal Twitter handle, Nautyca said his stance was not an empty claim, but rather evidence-based.

According to him, he put in a lot of work in the past two years in the music industry and even ended 2020 with an outstanding show dubbed ‘Tema Harbour City Concert’.

Nautyca, who has collaborated with a number of artistes including Sarkodie, has also produced hits like Dane with Coded, Fly with Kelvyn Boy, Problem with Akwaboah, among others.

It’s quite understandable how he believes he has worked so much than most artistes who are also hopeful of winning in the highly-coveted category.

He is hopeful of being the latest addition to the list of artistes who have made a major breakthrough onto the music scene from Tema.

Nautyca has the energy to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sarkodie who, after several years, is still rocking Ghana’s entertainment scene.

Ever since he dropped hit songs like Chocolate, Fly, among others, Nautyca has been well known on the airwaves as a great singer with inspiring messages.

He has a story to tell through his music, and he is not just a singer but a musical entertainer. When he is on the stage, Nautyca can become who ever the crowd wants him to be.

There is nothing or no one out there that will be able to stop him from being the multi-talented artiste he wants to be.

By George Clifford Owusu