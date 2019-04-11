Ghana Not Seeded For AFCON Draw

Ghana Black Stars

The Black Stars have not been seeded for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw, the Confederations Africa Football have confirmed.

Ghana finished first in Group E of the qualifiers and earlier reports suggested that the team will be seeded in Pot One of the tournament however a video released by the continent’s football body has confirmed that Ghana is not among the seeded countries.

Ghana who are four time winners of the tournament have been placed in Pot two alongside alongside DR Congo, Mali, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria.

The seeded countries are Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco and Cameroon who are in Pot one.

The seeding was based on the latest ranking released by FIFA last week. The Black Stars moved three places up to 49th on World Rankings and placed 5th on the continent.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon made the list of seeded teams by virtue of being defending champions.

The AFCON will for the first time be contested by 24 teams. The tournament which will be hosted by Egypt is scheduled for July 21 to July 19.

Africa Cup of Nations draw pots:

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal , Tunisia, Nigeria and Morocco.

Pot 2: DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria

Pot 3: South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar and Kenya

Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Tanzania and Burundi

-Ghanaweb