PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has presented eight cars to the Western North Regional Coordinating Council.

The vehicles presented earlier today, April 11, 2019 are to help facilitate the smooth take off of development activities in the new region.

The vehicles include 3 Nissan Patrol SUVs, and five pickups.

They were presented to the Western North Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.

BY Emmanuel Opoku