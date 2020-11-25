Ghana Procurement Institute Inducts New Members

The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has organized its second induction ceremony.

Speaking at the induction ceremony held at the Institute of Local Government Studies, Accra on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, President of GIPS, Collins Sarpong, said the Institute was positioned and has become the de-facto local professional body for procurement professionals, practitioners and students in Ghana.

Thus, he tasked the inductees to uphold the Constitution, Code of Ethics, and reputation of the Institute in the course of practicing procurement and supply management.

Chairman of GIPS Council, Basil Ahiable, in a speech, stated that the Institute has over the years, become the mouthpiece of procurement and supply management in Ghana.

According to him, to consolidate this feat, the Council, executives and the legal committee, have drafted the Licensing and Practicing Bill for consideration by Parliament.

“This, indeed, is one of the fundamental milestones that will engender total transformation of the procurement landscape in Ghana,” he said.

Thus, he said, the passage of the Licensing and Practicing Bill will not only bring sanity into the procurement space, but will also ensure that procurement professionals are engaged and properly placed to manage procurement systems in the organization.

Touching on the Public Procurement Authority’s contracts for sale scandal, he urged members of GIPS to exhibit high ethical standards in the discharge of their duties, strictly adhering to the Code of Ethics, relevant laws and policies laid down by the Institutions they work for.

Head of Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, said the induction was key to allow GIPS recruit new members and nurture for its sustenance.

By Melvin Tarlue