Ghana Records 567 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Some 567 fresh Covid-19 cases have been recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The addition has increased the country’s case count to 39,642.
According to the GHS, clinical recoveries have also risen to 36,384.
Meanwhile, the active case count has dropped from 3,313 to 3,059 per the latest GHS case management update.
No new death has been recorded from the previous 199.
However, eight Covid-19 patients are in critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.
A total of 407,588 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since March 2020.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 20,199
Ashanti Region – 9,747
Western Region – 2,761
Eastern Region – 1,766
Central Region – 1,622
Volta Region – 614
Bono East Region – 536
Western North Region – 526
Bono Region – 439
Northern Region – 424
Ahafo Region – 364
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 203
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri