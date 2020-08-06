Ghana Records 567 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Some 567 fresh Covid-19 cases have been recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The addition has increased the country’s case count to 39,642.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries have also risen to 36,384.

Meanwhile, the active case count has dropped from 3,313 to 3,059 per the latest GHS case management update.

No new death has been recorded from the previous 199.

However, eight Covid-19 patients are in critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

A total of 407,588 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since March 2020.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 20,199

Ashanti Region – 9,747

Western Region – 2,761

Eastern Region – 1,766

Central Region – 1,622

Volta Region – 614

Bono East Region – 536

Western North Region – 526

Bono Region – 439

Northern Region – 424

Ahafo Region – 364

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 203

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri