Ghana Sees Lower Inflation, Currency Boost – Survey

The country’s business environment is stabilising, with lower inflation, a more stable currency, and declining interest rates, according to the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce’s (UKGCC) 2025 Business Environment and Competitiveness Survey (BECS) Report.

The survey, which gathered responses from 1,016 businesses across 22 industries, found that companies are seeing improvements in infrastructure, management skills, telecommunications, and political stability.

As a result, the proportion of firms perceiving Ghana’s business environment as trailing regional competitors dropped from 69% in 2024 to 58%.

However, respondents noted that growth remains constrained by high costs of land (57%), machinery (57%), and technology (56%), as well as expensive locally sourced raw materials. Small and medium-sized enterprises continue to face challenges in securing affordable financing.

On the governance front, respondents reported significant improvements in the regulatory environment, citing government reforms aimed at simplifying business registration and tax compliance, alongside progress in curbing corruption and bureaucratic delays.

The report identifies priority areas for action, including reducing production input costs, expanding access to affordable financing, and pursuing deeper regulatory and tax reforms. Businesses also emphasised the need for further digitalisation of public services and increased investment in technical and tertiary education.

“The 2025 edition of the survey reflects the sentiments of businesses during a period of transition and recovery,” said Anthony Pile, MBE, Chairman of the UKGCC’s Executive Council.

“Ghana’s economy is showing signs of stability, but structural issues continue to hinder growth,” he added.

