WAEC Begins Probe Into Alleged Exam Malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has begun investigating alleged malpractices involving over 7,000 students at various WAEC offices across the country, according to sources.

These students, who participated in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, comprise 6,295 candidates who had their subject results cancelled for bringing foreign materials, including prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials, into the examination halls.

An additional 653 candidates had their entire results cancelled solely for the possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.

WAEC, according to sources, has sent text messages to various students who are alleged to have engaged in examination malpractices to visit designated offices for thorough questioning and answers.

It also cautioned students who are below the ages of 18 years to come with either their parents or guardians for the investigations.

“You are to be accompanied by a parent or guardian if you are below 18 years. Note: Refusal to honour this invitation shall not preclude the Council from making a determination on your case,” part of the message read.

WAEC urged the students to visit irreg.waecgh.org and click on the candidate login for further details.

Following the release of the 2025 results, WAEC officials confirmed that ongoing investigations are looking into the subject results of 908 candidates, and the entire results of 158 candidates have been withheld due to various suspected offences.

Also, the subject results of candidates from 185 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion. WAEC stated that it is working to ensure these withheld results are published before the end of December 2025, pending the outcome of the investigations.

The 2025 WASSCE saw a 0.24% increase in entry figures over the 2024 total of 460,611. The total number of registrants included 207,415 males and 254,321 females. A total of 5,821 candidates, representing 1.26% of the total registrants, were absent from the examination.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke