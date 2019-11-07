Ghana, Singapore Move To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

A special business forum aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and Singapore has been held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

The forum dubbed: Ghana-Singapore Business Forum, brought together stakeholders within the private sector from both countries for further collaborations.

Visiting Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam attended the forum which was organized by Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Business Federation.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) seized the opportunity to encourage more Singaporean firms to set up in Ghana, promising them safe and secured investment climate in Ghana.

Singapore is expected to host African investors and businesses during the 26-27 August 2020 Africa – Singapore Business Forum.

Enterprise Singapore is organizing the 2020 Business Forum.

BY Melvin Tarlue