Ghana Veterinary Service To Go Digital

Dr. Asiedu-Baah

The Ghana Veterinary Medical Association and the Veterinary Services Directorate (VSD) has pledged to digitize veterinary services in the country.

According to the VSD, they have developed a Digital Strategy that sets out the vision for the evolution of the organization over the next three years, responding to a changing digital landscape and the evolving needs of its partners.

The initiative seeks to empower the staff and partners of the VSD to access and use information anytime, anywhere on any device.

During the Ghana veterinary Medical Association 45th Annual General Meeting in Tamale, VSD indicated that the strategy was meant to support the achievement of the MOFA Strategic Plan by creating environments and systems that drive and support innovation, and building new capabilities to develop and apply digital solutions that will enhance the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of their work.

Dr. Asiedu-Baah, Director Veterinary Services Directorate(VSD) said the strategy is set to use digital technologies to optimize and streamline service delivery models to include digital options that users find easy to access, simple to understand, timely, and of high quality.

He added that the digital strategy will unleash knowledge within animal health practitioner community and strengthen data quality, usage, and availability to remain the most trusted existing data for better response to animal healthcare needs of the country.

By Eric Kombat, Tamale