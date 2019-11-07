Sooner We’ll Request For DNA Test To Appoint People In Our Next Gov’t If . . . – Koku Fires NDC

Koku Anyidoho

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] is unhappy with his party’s preparations towards the general election come December 7, 2020.

The former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho cautioned that his party is likely to taste opposition again if they don’t ‘beef up their game’ and address critical issues that will win them power.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the ‘Bull’ as he is affectionately called in politics dismissed accusations of nepotism against President Akufo-Addo, arguing that appointing relatives into government is an age-old practice and that the President has committed no crime.

“The family is the basic sociological unit of every society. When you are in opposition, it is family and friends who support you. So when you get power one day, you throw them [family and friends] all away and bring strangers?” he rhetorically asked.

He further biblically backed his claims and insisted “there is absolutely nothing wrong with nepotism. Let’s stop the pretence”.

“Ghanaians are interested in the bread and butter matters. If the family and friends are stealing from government purse, then we can speak against it and go after them,” he said.

“ . . If we are against nepotism, then sooner we [NDC] will request for DNA test to appoint people when we win the next election,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.

The NDC through its National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has accused the New Patriotic Party [NPP] government led by President Akufo-Addo of nepotism in a press conference – describing the President as the most nepotistic President in the world.

The NDC indicated that at least 51 persons related to the President have been appointed into government.

–Peacefmonline