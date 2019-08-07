Ghana To Launch Airline In 2 Months

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, addressing the gathering

Ghana is expected to launch its new airline in two months’ time.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Accra at Aviations Ministry’s mid-year performance conference.

He said the Home-Based Carrier would

connect various African cities with affordable airfares in order to make Ghana a sub-regional hub.

He noted that Ghana’s quest to become West Africa’s aviation hub was on course.

According to him, the stakeholders in the Home-Based Carrier are coming on board with expertise, professionalism and well-grounded experience that will add value to the airline and champion the course of socio-economic growth in Ghana.

Mr. Kofi Adda continued by congratulating sector agencies for attaining Africa’s highest score in the recent ICAO audit, with 89.89 percent.

“This should serve as a motivation to continue with hard work and demonstrate a high level of professionalism,” Adda said.

According to Adda, with limited government revenue, the role of the private sector would remain increasingly important.

“It is only prudent that we as a sector become very innovative in our way of doing government business to attract the needed capital for the growth of the aviation industry and to create the needed jobs for Ghanaians,” he said.

The conference seeks to among other things address strategies on how to fully utilize the benefits of having Ghana as host to the African Continental Free Trade Headquarters.

Mr. Kofi Adda said “this undoubtably has significant impact to our aviation hub agenda and the making of Ghana as a destination of choice for all travelers.”

BY Melvin Tarlue & Donny Morrison