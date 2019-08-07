Gov’t Asked To Introduce SmartPhones In Teaching

Prof. Koomson congratulating one of the granduands

Professor William Koomson, the Principal of the Seventh Day Adventist College of Education (SDACOE) at Koforidua – Asokore in the New Juaben South District of the Eastern Region, has asked government to introduce smartphones in teaching and learning at the Senior High School level.

According to him, “regular assessment will be possible via online platforms and students with lots of assignments will be given time to submit each assignment which can be done via their smartphones using WhatsApp, Twitter and others’’.

Professor Koomson made the suggestion at the 11th congregation of SDACOE.

About 403 students passed out during the occasion.

He also proposed to government to allow SDACOE to create a center for teaching using the smartphone technology.

He has therefore called for the training of teachers and lecturers in smartphone technology.

On the licensing of Ghanaian teachers, he said, their certificates would be recognized in any part of the world and praised the government for that initiative.

Professor Koomson further called on the government to improve on resourcing colleges of education to make them stronger to partner with established public universities for the proposed three-year period.

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Professional and Technical Examinations (NABTEX), Sheila Naa-Boamah, who represented the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwasi Yankah, advised the newly qualified teachers to inspire and nurture the young ones to be placed under their care.

BY Daniel Bampoe