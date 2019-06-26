Ghana To Mark World SMEs Day

Kosi Yankey

Ghana through its National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) is set to mark the 2019 edition of the World Day for Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Millions of entrepreneurs across the world are expected to celebrate the Day which falls on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The UN General Assembly in 2017 set aside the 27th June of every year as the Day for MSMEs.

This is to recognise the importance of the contribution of the MSME Sector to the development of both local and global economies.

The Day is also set aside for public awareness on the need to focus on the sustainable development of the MSME Sector.

This year’s celebration which is under the theme: ‘Big Money for Small Business; Financing the SDGs,’ seeks to recognise and celebrate the impact that MSMEs make to the sustainable development of the global economy.

NBSSI in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 26, said it recognised “efforts of Ghanaian entrepreneurs who defy all odds to carve a niche for themselves and stand tall in spite of the myriads of challenges they faces in their operations.”

It said “globally, the MSME sector is considered an important element in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal 8, which seeks to achieve decent work and economic growth as well as Goal 9 which seeks to address three important aspects of sustainable development: infrastructure, industrialisation and innovation which are crucial drivers of economic growth and development.”

According to the statement, “the essence of the MSME Sector cannot be overlooked considering its contribution to the growth of every economy.”

It added that “it is in line with this that the Government of Ghana has as a critical part of its agenda to create an enabling environment to accelerate the growth of sector thereby creating jobs and employment.”

NBSSI is the apex governmental body established by the Government of Ghana by Act 434 of 1981 for the promotion and development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Sector in Ghana.

