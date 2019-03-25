Ghana U23 Team Escapes Plane Crash

Black Meteors

GHANA’S U23 soccer team, the Black Meteors, has escaped a plane crash.

The team was on its way to Gabon for the return leg of the U23 Tokyo 2020 qualifier.

According to report gathered by DGN Online, the plan they traveled failed to land upon arrival in Gabon on Monday, March 25.

The Black Meteors defeated Gabon 4-0 on Saturday in Accra and are set to play the second leg on Tuesday, March 26.

With a contingent of 33, Ghana would have been thrown into a state of national mourning after the Askyy Airline on which the team was traveling could not land due to bad weather.

The flight kept hovering over the airport in Gabon for two hours but could not land, DGN Online understands.

Following the scary moment, the pilot was forced to move to Cameroon for a safe landing while waiting for a message from Gabon before returning.

The contingent spent an extra hour at the airport in Duoala before finally returning to Gabon where they were able to land safely in their second attempt.

Head Coach of the team, Ibrahim Tanko, has explained the ordeal of the meteors to journalists.

“We arrived in Gabon safely but very scary. We were in the sky for almost two hours but couldn’t land because of bad weather and had to go to Douala, Cameroon instead of Libreville, Gabon and wait for more than one hour, before trying again. Thank God for traveling mercy. We are now in our hotel.”

BY DGN Online