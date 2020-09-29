‘Ghana, Welcome To Japan

Some para-athletes

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tsutomu Himeno, says his country is ready to host the world in general and Ghana in particular for the Olympics (Tokyo 2020).

The Asian country will be hosting the rest of the world in next year’s prestigious sports festival, which was originally scheduled for this year but has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And to the Japanese ambassador, preparations have reached roof level for the 32 and Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo scheduled for July 23 to August 8, next year.

“…Of course, we are ready. Japan is ready to host the rest of the world and Ghana in particular. You know Ghana and Japan’s bond dates back—the presence of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research speaks volumes. You know the late Noguchi was a Japanese.

“Indeed, the relationship between Ghana and Japan is a healthy one and we are looking forward to take it higher through sport and other areas.”

He added, “Ghana is welcome to Japan for the Games, we are ready for you and the entire world.”

Tsutomu Himeno was at the Polo Club to offer support to the Limitless charity polo tournament rolling trophy.

Ghana will be represented largely in disciplines like boxing, para sports, swimming, athletics, among others

The 2020 Games will mark the second time that Japan—and specifically Tokyo—has hosted the Summer Olympics, the first being in 1964, making it the first city in Asia to host the summer Games twice.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum