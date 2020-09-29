2020 National Gospel Music Awards Launched

Expert Recoveries, organisers of the National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA), has officially launched this year’s edition of the awards at a high-profile ceremony in Accra.

The launch brought together a number of gospel music industry personalities, gospel music producers, sponsors of the event as well as the media.

The awards scheme was instituted to reward distinguished personalities home and abroad who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the gospel music industry in Ghana.

During the launch ceremony, the organisers announced the introduction of new categories such as African gospel artiste of the year, international gospel artiste of the year, Adventist vibrant artiste of the year, gospel radio/TV show of the year, church choir of the year and gospel artiste manager of the year.

This year’s event, which is the fourth edition, according to the organisers, would be held on February 20 next year, adding that the venue for the ceremony would soon be announced.

The organisers mentioned that the awards ceremony is expected to attract top gospel artistes, gospel music producers, artiste managers, journalists and a cross-section of the general public.

They indicated that nominations are open for awards consideration and interested parties can file for nominations via the official website.

The deadline for filing of nominations is November 14, 2020, and the nominees’ list would be released on December 21, 2020.

NGMA is organised by Global Expert Recoveries, with support from BTM Afrika, eTV Ghana, Steaman Group, the Multimedia Group, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. services, UGN, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards and Gospel Bloggers Association.

