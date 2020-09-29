Kotoko Hit The Ground Running Tomorrow

Kotoko players training at Adako Jarchie

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club will hit the ground running tomorrow, officials of the Kumasi-based club have stated.

The beginning of the rehearsals is to put their house in order ahead of the new season scheduled for November this year.

This follows after football activities were shelved for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Already, the Porcupine Warriors playing body and technical team have undergone through the mandatory Covid-19 tests, and the results are expected to be known today.

Kotoko are preparing for their 2020/21 CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifiers in November, and indications are that the club appear set to travel far in this year’s edition.

So far, no names of new signings have emerged but sources close to the team have confirmed that the Maxwell Konadu has beefed up the squad for the task ahead.

The club’s new Chief Executive, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and his management have rolled out programmes to ensure successes on both the local and international fronts.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum