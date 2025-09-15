Ghana Will Not Abandon Citizens Abroad – Minister Assures

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaians living abroad, particularly those affected by the recent displacement in Gbinyirini in the Savannah Region.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, he stressed that the Mahama administration remains committed to its duty to protect citizens wherever they may be.

“My ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting Ghanaian citizens abroad. We will continue to work assiduously with the support of the appropriate Ghanaian authorities, as well as the Ivorian and Burkinabe authorities, to provide the necessary assistance to our displaced compatriots,” he said.

He added that the Ministry is working closely with local Ghanaian authorities, as well as officials in Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, to provide immediate assistance to displaced citizens.

“No Ghanaian in distress, anywhere in the world, will be ignored by the Mahama administration,” he affirmed.

Mr. Ablakwa expressed gratitude to the governments and people of Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso for their cooperation and humanitarian support, while urging continued regional solidarity.

“This episode reminds us to always be embracing and welcoming of our African compatriots,” he added.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong