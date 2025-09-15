No Convicted Hardened Criminals Will Be Accepted – Minister On US Deportations

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs has reassured that Ghana will not accept convicted or hardened criminals as part of its agreement with the United States to receive deported West Africans.

He explained that every potential deportee will undergo thorough, independent vetting and background checks before being allowed entry, to ensure that no one poses a security risk.

Ablakwa’s remarks come after President John Dramani Mahama announced during a media engagement on September 10, 2025 that Ghana had reached an understanding with the US to receive a limited number of West African deportees, fourteen of whom have already been admitted.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, Mr. Ablakwa emphasised that the move was guided by humanitarian and Pan-African principles, especially given reports of the harsh conditions in which some deportees were detained.

“The Government of Ghana took the principled and humanitarian decision to accept the limited number of West African nationals deported from the United States under exceptional circumstances, in line with Ghana’s long-standing Pan-African ideals and unwavering commitment to regional solidarity,” he stated.

He added that strict safeguards have been established and that background checks will be run on the deportees.

“The background of those the US intends to deport will first be scrutinised to satisfy ourselves that they do not pose any threat to the security of our country and cannot harm our citizens. We have put in place strict measures to ensure that convicted hardened criminals cannot be brought into our country under this understanding.”

Mr. Ablakwa further clarified that Ghana has not received, and does not seek, any financial or material compensation from the arrangement.

He noted that the agreement had been carefully deliberated at the Cabinet level and reviewed by the Attorney General before its implementation.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong