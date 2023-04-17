Ghanaian Musician Dies In UK

Gifty Collins

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Gifty Collins, popularly known as Gifty Naa DK, who is credited with songs such as ‘Now Come Another Day’, ‘Wo Baaya’, ‘Beiko Ne Eho’ among others has passed away.

The Chief Executive officer of Flyboy Worldwide Record Label, Henry Obodai Squire-Tetteh, disclosed the sad demise last Friday.

Although he did not reveal what led to her death, Henry Obodai stated that the musician died on February 23, 2023, aged 72, after a short illness.

Henry Obodai, who could not believe that he had lost a ‘sister’, stated that even though it was so hard to believe, death had laid its cold hands on the musician he had worked with for years.

Gifty Collins had been in the music industry for over decades, with over seven albums to her credit.