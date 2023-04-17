Abena Ruthy Drops ‘Honhom Kronkron’

Abena Ruthy

Renowned gospel artiste, songwriter and worship leader, Abena Ruthy, who has worked closely with a number of award-winning gospel music icons, has officially released her latest single, ‘Honhom Kronkron’ (Holy Spirit) ahead of her upcoming worship concert.

The spirit-filled song, which is a revelation during one of her prayer sessions for God’s direction, is aimed at spurring people on to intense fellowship with the Spirit of God. It is available on all the digital music platforms.

According to her, “This song will help us when we want to seek God’s face, and so I pray more people are led by this song to seek God’s face always.”

Abena Ruthy, who is recognised as one of Ghana’s biggest gospel music icons and blessed with several songs, for the past years has been riding on the waves of success and grace with her ministry.

She, however, announced that her upcoming worship concert dubbed “In His Presence,” will take place on Sunday, April 30 at the Fire City Chapel, Teshie Camp 2 Last Stop in Accra at 4pm.

Put together by Fire City Chapel in collaboration with Abena Ruthy Ministries, the event is being organised to celebrate her 10th anniversary in the music industry.

It will feature the likes of Selina Boateng, Tagoe Sisters, Lady Ophelia, Minister Elorm, Paul G.O.D, and a host of others.

The event is expected to attract ministers of God, Christians, as well as gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

Abena Ruthy, the headline act, is expected to thrill fans with most of her hit songs which include ‘Higher Praise’, ‘Aseda’, ‘Aseda Wura’, ‘I Will Bless Your Name’, ‘Me Hwe Wu Nkoaa’, ‘Waye Ade3’ and a host of others.

Fire City Worshippers, Fire City Music Ministry, both of the host church, will also thrill gospel music lovers with their various songs at the event.