Ghanaian Students In Sudan Pray For Bawumia

Some of the students pose with the President of COMOG Haj Abdul Manaan Abdul Rahman when he visited them

Beneficiaries of Vice-President MahamuduBawumia’s scholarship benevolence, who are studying various disciplines in four Sudanese universities in Khartoum,have prayed for their benefactor for the support he has rendered them.

The forty students out of which thirty six are females are studying medicine, nursing, pharmacy, electrical engineering, computer engineering and law.

In 2017, it would be recalled thatthe then Sudanese envoy to Ghana arranged a half scholarship for the students and the remaining half picked up by Vice-President MahamuduBawumia.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt that some of them would soon graduate and return home to serve.

The Vice-President’s commitment to supporting education, especially in the Zongo communities has remained unwavering, something evidenced in his efforts toward securing scholarships for over forty female Zongo girls to study medicine in Cuba.

“As the country goes to the polls in a week’s time, all we can do is to pray to Almighty God to oblige the well-wishes of the Vice-President, so victory will visit him and his boss President Akufo-Addo. We would not forget his indefatigable struggle to get us to Sudan where we are currently studying. May Allah reward our father and guardian with victory in the forthcoming elections,” they said through their spokesperson through a telephone chat a couple of days ago.

A striking aspect of their prayers was the one which beseeched Allah to give Dr. Bawumiathe strength and political power to continue to assist students from deprived communities and homes to pursue tertiary education.

The Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Coalition of Muslim Organisations of Ghana (COMOG),HajiaNaana Fatima, whose organisation played a crucial role in the arrangements for the acquisition of the scholarships, told DAILY GUIDE how the Vice-President left no stone unturned towards the realisation of the dream of getting the students to Sudan and how he constantly supports them. The students were drawn from various deprived communities in the country.

