EMA Honours Joseph Matthew

Joseph Matthew

UK-based Ghanaian Afro gospel artiste, Joseph Matthew, known in the music scene as JM, has won the international artiste of the year award at this year’s edition of the annual Emerging Music Awards (EMA).

JM, whose music has gone down well with gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond, is a household name on the gospel music scene in Ghana and UK.

He beat music acts like Elijah The Worshiper (France), Bekey Mills (Austria), Tony 2 Bless (Italy), Melody Frimpong (USA), Esther Afua Yerenkye (USA), Francis Armah (UK), Rich Boggie (Germany), Freddy X (USA), Jay Baba (USA), Bra Chief (Italy), Jide Williams (USA) and Massimo Youngblood (UK).

At the ceremony, over 25 emerging artistes where honoured for their contributions towards the development of the creative industry in their various countries and Africa as a whole.

EMA is an award scheme that seeks to honour and appreciate the musical works of young artistes who have excelled in the eight main genres in Ghana (Gospel, Highlife, Hip-pop, Hiplife, Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae and Traditional).

The awards ceremony, which was held virtually in Accra last Saturday, was streamed live on Angel TV and other social media platforms.

Some of the award winners at the ceremony include BFlames – Songwriter of the Year Award, Iwan Beatz – Producer of the Year, Jayana – Emerging Artiste of the Year, Abochi (Bestie) – Male Vocalist of the Year, Derrick Korankye – Gospel Artiste of the Year, Kophi Mystro – Dancehall Artiste of the Year, and a host of others.

Surprisingly, Busum Pjoung with his hit song Atadwoa failed to win an award.

The awards ceremony witnessed electrifying performances from Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy, Shatta Berry and Blaq Syrup.

JM is one of the talented Ghanaian gospel artistes whose songs offer great inspiration to all Christians.

His talent goes beyond the borders of Ghana and his good music has led to a considerably good following on various social media platforms.

He has performed on a number of musical events on both local and international musical platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu