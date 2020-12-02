President Orders Interdiction Of BNC Official

Henry Quartey

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the immediate interdiction of an official of the Bureau Of National Communications (BNC) of the National Security Council.

The official, Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu’s conduct will also be investigated as directed by the President.

A statement from the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah expressed the President’s dismay about an attack on a soldier, a certain WOI Mashud Salia by the said Gerard Nana Osei Tutu.

“The military constitutes a key layer in the country’s security architecture. Any infringement on the institution and its officers will not be tolerated,” the Information Minister said, adding it’s all about how serious the President takes the issue.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister in charge of National Security and the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen Obed Akwa jointly apologised to a certain WOI Mashud Salia and the military as a whole over the incident which occurred recently.

A statement from the Armed Forces Public Relations Director Col Eric Aggrey Quarshie states that “the attention of the Military High Command has been drawn to an unfortunate incident which occurred on Wednesday November 25, 2020 around Tulaku Junction, on the Ashaiman-Akosombo highway, in which a Warrant Officer (WOI Mashud Salia) was assaulted by some plain–clothed personnel of the National Signal Bureau. This bizarre incident has been roundly condemned by both the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command. The Sector Ministry of National Security has also, in a similar vein, condemned the actions of the personnel involved.”

In addressing the problem created, the Deputy National Security Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey and the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen OB Akwa, have at an emergency durbar conveyed the sentiment of the two ministries and rendered an unqualified apology to the said Warrant Officer and by extension to the Ghana Armed Forces.

This durbar was held at Michel Camp, Tema, on Saturday November 28, 2020 with troops of 1st Battalion. All ranks have been assured that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law. Present at the durbar were the Chief of the Army Staff, Maj Gen T Oppong-Peprah, Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters, Rear Adm IA Yakubu, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Cdre EA Kwafo, Director General Personnel Administration, Air Cdre M Appiah-Agyekum, Director of National Signal Bureau, Mr Kwabena Adu-Boahene and the Forces Sergeant Major, CWO Barkar Ramous.

It is reiterated that the ongoing investigations will be pursued vigorously and sanctions meted out as appropriate. In the meantime, all ranks have been urged to exhibit their usual sense of professionalism and tackle all duties with the same level of maturity.

By A.R. Gomda