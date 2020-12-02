Speaker Recalls MPs

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye

Parliament is being recalled after rising on November 14, 2020 at the instance of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, in a notice dated November 30, 2020, directed that “the House shall, notwithstanding anything to the contrary, resume sittings of the third meeting of the fourth session on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10:00am in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.”

“In exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker of Parliament by order 6 of the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that the Parliament of Ghana shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, resume sittings of the third meeting of the fourth session, which commenced on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra,” the notice stressed.

It is not clear why the Members of Parliament (MPs) are being called back to Parliament

By Ernest Kofi Adu