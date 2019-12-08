Ghanaian Youth Are Biggest Beneficiaries Of Nana’s Interventions – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister and New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has indicated that the biggest beneficiaries so far of the several socioeconomic interventions of the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, are the youth of Ghana.

The Minister made this known after he participated in a health walk and rally organized by the NPP National Youth Wing in Tamale on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

President Akufo-Addo’s administration has introduced several interventions including One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School education, scholarships for brilliant but needy Ghanaians.

The administration has also introduced business support schemes for young Ghanaian entrepreneurs and the disabled through NEIP which is under the Ministry of Business Development.

Again, upon coming into office, President Akufo-Addo worked to restore the nursing and teacher trainees allowances which were scrapped by former President John Mahama.

These and many other interventions, according to Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, have benefited largely the youth of Ghana.

As a result, he said, President Akufo-Addo deserves another term to help even a greater number of Ghanaian youth.

“The Ghanaian youth are the biggest beneficiaries of his interventions. More of our youth will benefit from more of his interventions in the coming 4years,” the award-winning minister, considered by many within the NPP and outside as a hardworking appointee of the Akufo-Addo’s administration, said.

