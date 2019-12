Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is marking his 81st birthday today, December 8, 2019.

Several Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate him.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has also wished him happy birthday.

“Happy 81st birthday to that outstanding Ghanaian Statesman, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor,” President Akufo-Addo posted on Facebook.

BY Melvin Tarlue