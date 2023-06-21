Ghanaians Divided Over Yvonne Nelson’s Memoir

Celebrated actress, Yvonne Nelson’s memoir titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” is currently generating one of the biggest uproars in the country.

There is being a lot of conversations on different platforms about some revelations she made in the book which are key to her life.

But a majority of Ghanaian readers are divided over which direction she should have gone.

While some supported her decision to tell her truth story, others are not happy that she mentioned certain names in her truth.

The “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” book was launched on Father’s Day June 18 at the Peduase Valley Resort at Aburi.

The ceremony attracted different personalities from Academia, business, music, and movie industries.

Since its release social media followers in particular have expressed mixed feelings.

The most interesting page for them has been Page 93, which made waves in Ghanaian trends on Twitter barely 24 hours after the launch.

It is all about the said pregnancy, which was subsequently aborted much to the regret of the writer. Other pages spoke about her quest to look for her dad.

“My dear u have made a point, ur book is very educative, ignore the negative criticisms, U have inspired many young ladies with ur insightful book, u have my support, and in the future when I am rich, I will not only encourage u to write more books but rather, I will sponsor it. Kudos,” Simon A. Avabey tweeted.

“I hope you find the answers you’re yearning for. I must say, you earned my respect and admiration. You’re REAL and very RARE.

I wish you long life to continue your good works. A gem, that is what you are 💎 I need not say much because you know what’s built-in you,” @yettie_hattie1 also wrote.

@luch_nita also wrote; “Truth is she is a very brave lady to put her life history for the world to see and a great business strategy. nice one.”

But @Babby8134 has a different opinion, saying “She shouldn’t have mentioned names.”