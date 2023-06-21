Kwabena Agyepong Files Nomination, Bemoans Direction Of County

The race for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer position for the 2024 general elections is heating up as Kwabena Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the party, submitted his presidential nomination forms at the party headquarters in Asylum Down.

Speaking to the media after submitting his forms, Agyepong emphasized his commitment to instituting innovative solutions that will address the challenges facing Ghana.

He reiterated his vision for a nation built on inclusivity, economic growth, and sustainable development, and outlined his plan to create public-spirited citizens led by politicians dedicated to public service.

“The country deserves a new dawn and a new direction and a new face that would be able to connect with the Ghanaian people and restore the confidence that the Ghanaians have in the constitution and that I represent.”

With Agyepong’s submission, the number of flagbearer hopefuls who have submitted their nomination forms now stands at least 7.

Other notable contenders include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Konadu Apraku, and former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto had earlier submitted their forms.

The New Patriotic Party is scheduled to elect its flagbearer on November 4, 2023.

However, due to the high number of candidates vying for the position, the party has decided to call for a Special Congress on August 26 to scale down the number to five.

Political analysts predict a fierce battle for the flagbearer position in the coming months as all contenders jostle to convince delegates on why they are the best fit to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

The NPP will be seeking to retain power in the face of the National Democratic Congress, which is also expected to present a formidable challenge.

By Vincent Kubi