Ghana’s Envoy Pays Historic Visit To Bermuda

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has paid a historic visit to Bermuda to, as part of the High Commission’s core mandate, explore business opportunities and deepen bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The visit is the first of its kind by an African Ambassador or High Commissioner accredited to the Court of St. James’s to the oldest self-governing British overseas territory in the western North Atlantic Ocean.

Bermuda has one of the highest per capita income in the world, which is mainly fuelled by offshore financial services for non-resident firms, especially in the areas of insurance and reinsurance.

Bermuda is also noted for its tourism and for being the 3rd largest market for re-insurance after New York and London. The Island is also becoming a major hub for data storage in the world.

In September 2012, Dr. Leonard Teye-Botchway, a Ghanaian Eye Surgeon and Medical Director of the Bermuda International Institute of Ophthalmology, was commissioned as the Honorary Consul-General to Bermuda and this marked the first-ever Honorary Consulate of an African nation on the Island.

Over the years, there has been a considerable number of Bermudians who have visited Ghana mainly for tourism, charitable, religious and educational activities.

During a courtesy call on John Rankin, the Governor of Bermuda, at the Government House, the High Commissioner conveyed special greetings from the President, the Government and People of the Republic of Ghana to the Government and People of Bermuda.

He emphasised the numerous similarities that exist between Ghana and Bermuda which sets the stage for a mutually beneficial economic engagement.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah pointed out that Ghana is on the path of digitisation and industrialisation and called on the Bermudian business community to partner their Ghanaian counterparts.

The Governor pointed out that he was extremely pleased with the visit and urged both countries to explore opportunities in the fintech and financial sectors.

He commended the Ghanaian community in Bermuda for their exemplary and active involvement in the development agenda of the Island.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah also paid a courtesy call on Hon. David Burt, the Premier of Bermuda at the Cabinet Building.

The Premier underscored the significance of the visit and commended the Government and People of Ghana for championing the diaspora re-integration.

David Burt emphasised his Government’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Ghana.

He added that his Government is working to diversify the Bermudian economy and unearth new streams of economic activity and one such avenues for economic diversification has been to build on the strength of Bermuda in financial services – to establish a fintech ecosystem that is best in class and which would attract fintech companies to domicile in Bermuda.

The Premier pointed out that Bermudians, with other international partners, have deployed a Blockchain technology to drive modern financial transactions.

