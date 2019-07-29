Protests Greet Mid-Year Budget Review Presentation

Parliament of Ghana

Scores of aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Securities and Funds Management have besieged Parliament ahead of the 2019 Mid-Year Budget Review Presentation, demanding the arrest of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduome.

Dr. Nduome is believed to be the owner of Gold Coast Securities and Fund Management which is reportedly facing financial challenges, resulting into its alleged inability to pay its clients.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was expected to present the budget review at 10:00am today, Monday, July 29, 2019, but the presentation has been delayed because Parliament has been deliberating the Bill for the Election of MMDCEs.

The aggrieved customers lined up from Ridge Roundabout with placards some of which read “Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduome is a fraudster,” “our children are dying.”

According to the Public Relations Officer of the aggrieved customers, Charles Nyame, the total affected customers of the Fund Management firm were about 800,000.

He said State actors were keeping quite “for we the ordinary Ghanaians who invested our monies to suffer.”

He alleged that Dr. Nduome did not follow the directive for funds management, resulting into the challenges facing the company.

BY Melvin Tarlue