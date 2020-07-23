What's New

Ghc 1.85bn Invested In Ghana’s Agric Sector

July 23, 2020

The Ghanaian Government has since 2017 invested an amount of Ghc 1.85 billion in the agriculture sector.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made this known on the floor of Parliament on Thursday as he presented the 2020 mid-year budget review.

He said government has “invested over Ghc 1.85 billion in agriculture sector from a low of Ghc 181 million.”

According to him, government has also paid Ghc 5.3 billion of Ghc 6 billion claims validated by the Auditor-General.

He said government has completed all outstanding policy measures under the derailed IMF programme by the previous government.

By Melvin Tarlue

