GHS Discharges Last Marburg Patient

Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has discharged the last person with the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).

This is the only surviving patient of the three MVD cases recorded by the GHS in July 2022 out of which two unfortunately died.

According to a release by the GHS signed by its Director General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the patient has since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart on the 3rd and 6th of August 2022 respectively, by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical

Research (NMIMR).

“The patient has since been discharged and reunited with her family. Ghana, therefore, has no case of MVD,” the statement said.

Marburg Virus Disease was confirmed in Ghana on July 4, 2022.

Data from the GHS indicated that in all, 198 contacts were identified

in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba) of which 118 of them have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged.

The remaining contacts are still being followed up and none has any symptoms, the GHS said.

“In line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, this outbreak will be declared over 42 days after the last negative test if there are no new cases.” the health service indicated.

It encouraged the public to continue to observe the preventive

measures and to report any illness to the nearest health facility for attention.

“Even though Ghana has no MVD case currently, the Ghana Health Service, together with our development partners and relevant state agencies will continue to maintain heightened surveillance for MVD and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

Ongoing public education and engagements on MVD will be maintained while we continuously review the situation,” it stated.

The Service furthermore announced that, with support from partners, it has initiated a process for socio-ecological mapping to assess the risk of viral haemorrhagic fevers for enhanced surveillance in Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri