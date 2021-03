The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has counted 373 new Covid-19 cases and seven new deaths bringing the total number of fatalities to 647 from the previous 640.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 80,952 with the country’s active case count now at 4,866.

Out of the total number of active cases, 66 patients are in severe condition while 24 others are in critical condition.

A total of 86,465 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded so far.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri