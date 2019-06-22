GIADEC Adopts Open Door Policy On Bauxite Mining

Deputy CEO of GIADEC , Akwasi Osei-Adjei addressing some communities with Bauxite reserves.

The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) says it has initiated an open door policy to engage stakeholders in the mining of Bauxite to ensure maximum benefits for the country.

GIADEC as mandated by the act of Parliament, is responsible for the promotion and development of a globally competitive Integrated Aluminium Industry in Ghana.

In a statement issued by the Corporation in Accra to provide an update on its operations, GIADEC said it recognises the importance of engaging with all stakeholders and building a clear understanding of how its activities would be monitored to ensure protection of the environment.

Since the commencement of its operations, GIADEC has embarked on a number of engagements with various stakeholders including Ministries and State Agencies, targeted Bauxite reserve Communities and Chiefs, Parliament and designated Committees, and importantly, with several Civil Society Organisations who are keen to ensure GIADEC implements responsible mining policies to protect the environment and water bodies from mining activities in the target areas.

Ghana has an estimated 900 million metric tonnes of Bauxite reserves, primarily in Awaso in the Western Region, Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, and Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

GIADEC under its mandate is working to create value through establishing viable joint venture partnerships in accordance with the act.

The statement further disclosed that in addition to its engagements , a delegation from the Corporation made up of the Board and Management, have held separate briefings with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, and the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, at his Palace at Ofori Paninfie, Kyebi.

During those meetings GIADEC gave undertakings of how it will work with the communities in the mining areas to promote development, and to ensure that all mining activities conformed to best practice world standards.

GIADEC has also established technical committees to work on developing environmental impact assessments that will inform activities in the mining areas. The technical team comprises members from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mineral Commission Ghana, the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Water Resources Commission, and Forestry Commission Ghana.

”It is also important to state that GIADEC has to date not commenced any Bauxite mining activities or operations. GIADEC are currently undertaking work at Kyebi and Nyinahin, with the consent of the appropriate State Agencies, including the EPA, Forestry Commission, and Minerals Commission, to undertake all necessary confirm the mineral deposits at Atewa and Nyinahin Bauxite reserves. As such, the Corporation has contracted a private firm to undertake confirmatory drilling only, to establish Minerals Resource Estimates (MRE) for these two reserves” the statement added.

GIADEC is also in the process of creating a data room for geological and other relevant reports on bauxite reserves in Ghana, and have also launched and completed the first stage of investor engagement rounds to select strategic investors to partner the Corporation in the development of the nation’s Bauxite assets.

The Corporation expressed its commitment to continually update and engage stakeholders in the sector to ensure that a vibrant Integrated Aluminium Industry is established in the country to accelerate Ghana’s economic development.

Pictures- Deputy CEO of GIADEC , Akwasi Osei-Adjei addressing some communities with Bauxite reserves

BY Melvin Tarlue