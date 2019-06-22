Joe Mettle To Host Wind Of Revival Concert

Joe Mettle

The 2019 edition of Joe Mettle’s gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Wind Of Revival Concert’ will be held on Sunday, June 30 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu in Accra.

It will be headlined by Joe Mettle, and it is expected to bring together thousands of gospel music lovers to the venue to praise and worship God.

The event has Jonathan Nelson from the United States of America (USA) as the guest artiste.

The American gospel star is the author of soul-touching songs like ‘Jesus I Love’, ‘Anything Can Happen’, ‘My Name Is Victor’, ‘Our God’, among others.

There will also be other surprise performers on the night to complete the thrill.

Joe Mettle ‒ who is known for popular tracks such as ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Amen’, ‘Turning Around’, among others ‒ will perform alongside seasoned gospel music icons such as Ceccy Twum, Cwesi Oteng and a host of others.

He has four albums, including his globally recognised ‘God of Miracles’ album, which has ‘Bo Noo Ni’ to his credit.

The ‘Bo Noo Ni’ song, which was jointly produced by Joe Mettle and the Love Gift, was mixed by Outluk Records and mastered in Nashville, U.S.A at Tone & Mastering.

Joe Mettle is the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to be awarded the artiste of the year in Ghana at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He was named best male artiste in Africa at the 2019 edition of the Africa Gospel Awards.

At a press launch held at the Tang Palace in Accra on Wednesday, Joe Mettle assured fans that there would be maximum security at the venue as they get together to worship God through music.

Tickets for the event are available at the Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, Nallem Stores at the various malls and Allied Oil filling stations in Accra and Tema.

It is powered by Reverb Studios and proudly sponsored by Tang Palace Hotel, Virtual Sound Lab and DDP Outdoor.

By George Clifford Owusu