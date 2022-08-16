Giggs Headbutted Ex … Threatened Her Sister

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs headbutted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to do the same to her sister, a court has heard.

The ex-Wales manager, 48, is on trial accused of controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting Kate Greville, 36, and her younger sister Emma, 26.

Emma Greville told jurors he said “I’ll headbutt you next” after assaulting her sister in an argument at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

Mr. Giggs denies all charges.

Giving evidence from behind a screen at Manchester Crown Court, Emma Greville said she saw Mr. Giggs place his hands on her sister’s shoulders “and with lots of force use his head to headbutt her on her lip”.

She said Kate Greville screamed and fell to the floor, and Mr. Giggs told Emma Greville that it was “her fault” he had done it, then threatened to do the same to her.

She said she “felt fear” and that when Kate Greville told her to call the police, Mr. Giggs told her not to, telling her to “think of his daughter and his career”.

Earlier in her evidence, Emma Greville had described how her sister and Mr. Giggs had returned to the house separately on November 1, 2020 after going out for a meal at the Stock Exchange hotel where they had planned to stay that night.

But Kate Greville had messaged her sister, who was pet-sitting at the house, to ask her to pack her things as she was leaving that night.

She said her sister arrived first and was “upset”.

Mr. Giggs arrived about 15 minutes later and was “annoyed” and “not happy”.

She said Kate Greville had been drinking and Mr. Giggs was “very drunk”.

Emma Greville told the jury how the couple argued in the hallway, and that she had come from the kitchen to see Mr. Giggs lying on top of her sister grabbing for her phone.

Kate Greville asked her sister to “get him off me”, she said.

Emma Greville described how she put her arms around his waist and pulled as her sister pushed with her legs, and said that as she did so, he “turned to the right and his elbow touched my jaw”.

“As a result, I let go,” she said.