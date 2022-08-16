HD+ Welcomes Exclusive African Channel Afro Sini HD

Theodore Asampong

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, in line with its commitment to making an additional range of programmes in HD quality channels accessible to more satellite TV homes in Ghana, is introducing a new exclusive channel called Afro Sini HD on HD+ channel 115.

The launch of Afro Sini HD follows a high demand by HD+ subscribers for an exclusive African Movie channel. Afro Sini HD, a subsidiary of XYZ Broadcasting, a 24-hour channel, is now available to HD+ customers with an active subscription.

The channel targets lovers of premium Ghanaian and African movies, series, music and reality shows suitable for family viewing at no extra cost to existing HD+ customers with an active subscription.

Bernie Anti, CEO of XYZ Broadcasting detailed, “Growing up, the local word “sini” always brought extra excitement to our otherwise routine lifestyles, and this is exactly what we intend to bring to the typical Ghanaian home and every HD+ subscriber.

“Afro Sini is a full-blown buffet of high-definition African movie content interspersed with sweet, complimentary Afrocentric music. We intend to introduce equally exciting industry-related programming and competitions within the shortest possible time.”

Commenting on this new value offer, Theodore Asampong, CEO of HD PLUS Ghana, said, “HD+ is the first TV service in Ghana to introduce the Afro Sini HD channel and we are excited about the impact it will make in Ghanaian homes, especially for HD+ subscribers who are looking for premium local Ghanaian and African content in HD quality.”

The HD+ Decoder offers features that gives viewers control over their TV viewing moments such as the ability to pause, record and rewind live TV where viewers can watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS app on mobile phone and tablets with free data that is provided every month.

HD+ Decoders can be purchased at all Multi TV dealer and Electroland outlets across the country and activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.

Existing HD+ subscribers can continue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience by subscribing for a package via the HD+ USSD code for GH¢25 a month. Customers who opt for quarterly and yearly payments will be able to enjoy further discounts from the standard monthly package, using the same USSD short code.