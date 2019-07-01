GIS Chief Advises Ghanaians Living In Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Chief (left) and his Ghanaian counterpart during the parade in Kano.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi has counseled Ghanaians living in Kano, Nigeria to be law abiding by avoiding engagement in illegitimate businesses. Engaging in such activities he said would bring the country into disrepute and mar the cordial relationship that exists between the two countries.

“If you do not have the necessary immigration permits, please, make sure you obtain the relevant permit to guarantee your continuous stay in Nigeria,” he noted.

The CGI gave the advice when he paid a three-day visit to Nigeria at the behest of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Muhammed Babandede, as the Guest of Honour to the passing-out parade of the 44th Superintendent Basic Cadet Course. The visit was a reciprocal invitation to his host when he paid a visit to Ghana to witness the Graduation Parade of Cadet 11 of the Ghana Immigration Service at Assin Foso in the Central Region.

The Ghanaian community on their part, asked pertinent questions on migration and congratulated the CGI on his appointment and also expressed gratitude to the CGI of Nigeria for the gesture of reciprocity.

While in Nigeria, Mr. Takyi and his colleague Comptroller-General of Nigeria immigration Service, Mr. Muhammed Babandede, had bilateral discussions on how to ensure effective migration management to the mutual benefit of both countries. It included intelligence sharing, joint training and awareness creation for citizens of both countries, among others.

The CGI was accompanied by Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Mr. Laud Affrifah, Head of Training, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) Michael Asare-Bediako and his aide-de-camp, Supt. Amoateng Ennin.