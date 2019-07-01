Appiah Rues Cameroon Stalemate

Coach Kwasi Appiah

Coach Kwasi Appiah has expressed discontent over his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Cameroon on Saturday.

To Appiah, the Stars demonstrated brilliance in their second group fixture but failed to utilise the many chances that came their way at the Ismailia Stadium.

Ghana failed in their attempts to improve on their 2-2 opening group fixture against Benin last Tuesday.

He said after the game in a press conference, “It’s quite unfortunate that we couldn’t utilise our chances, but personally, I was happy with the way the boys played.

“Most African teams like to pack the middle of the park so it’s not easy trying to play through the middle, so what we did was to try and play out wide and send crosses in.”

Substitute Kwabena Owusu came close to handing Ghana its first win in the 88th minute but the metal work robbed him the opportunity.

“Tactically the boys played the way I wanted them to play.

“Our tactical plan was to try and soak the pressure and play on the counter-attack.

“We did our best and missed lots of chances and we were close to winning,” Appiah added

Cameroon still lead Group F with four points with Ghana in second place with two points.

The Black Stars need nothing but a win when they face Guinea-Bissau tomorrow, since anything short of a win could prompt an early exit.