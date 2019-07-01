Police Saves ‘Juju’ Man

A LAST minute intervention by armed policemen helped to save a soothsayer from being lynched by an angry mob.

The mob, reportedly, besieged the residence of the soothsayer at Ejisu-Jamasi on the Tuesday evening, reports said.

They were allegedly on the brink of subjecting the soothsayer to severe beatings but the police rushed there to save him.

Suspicion

The mob suspected that the soothsayer, said to be foreign national, had a hand in the recent killing of some girls in the community.

Reports indicated that about two young girls had been killed in the area, with the latest being a 16 year-old female SHS student.

The private part and other parts of the girl had been cut away by the killers, who perhaps killed her for voodoo purposes.

Mob Attack

The mob, reportedly, stormed the house of the soothsayer with different weapons and threatening to shed human blood.

Eye witnesses disclosed that the mob quickly manhandled some young guys, who were staying with the soothsayer.

The angry mob also set fire on some gods of the soothsayer, also known as ‘Juju’ in the local parlance, heightening tension.

According to reports, they wanted to forcefully enter the house and beat the soothsayer and also set his house on fire.

The police, who had gotten wind of the incident, then rushed to the scene on time to help save the life of the soothsayer.

The police initially struggled to deal with the swelling crowd until reinforcement was called to help ensure law and order at the place.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi