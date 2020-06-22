GIS Officer Dies In Accident

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has died in a motor accident.

Another officer who was also involved in the accident sustained serious injuries.

He is said to be in a critical condition at the Tatale district hospital.

The unfortunate incident occured during a patrol of Kuyuli in the Tatale district of the Northern Region.

The officers were said to be chasing smugglers on a motorbike through some unapproved routes in the district when they crashed.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Inspector, Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu indicated that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The statement further said the people of Kuyuli in the Tatale district are noted for notoriety in smuggling activities adding that officers are constantly deployed on patrol duties in that area to prevent such activities.

“The Command of the Ghana Immigration Service is sending serious warning to those who are involved in smuggling activities in the country to advise themselves to desist from it or be dealt with when they are caught, “.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tatale