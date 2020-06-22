Greater Accra, Ashanti Get Additional Covid-19 ICU, Treatment Center

Additional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities and a treatment center have been earmarked for the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions to enhance the management of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The move was informed by the growing number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the two regions.

“The great majority of cases are in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, I have approved further investment in the following areas, •additional ICU bed facilities in Greater Accra Region

•a new treatment center for Ashanti Region, ” said President Akufo-Addo in his Covid-19 address on Sunday evening.

He also announced that additional laboratories will be set up to strengthen clinical care to allow for real time results of Covid-19 tests.

He said investment will also be made for more medicines, consumables and equipment as well as formal engagements for a pool of specialist health professionals to complement the respective resident multi-disciplinary health teams at various treatment centres.

The Greater Accra Region has so far recorded a total of 8,075 confirmed Covid-19 cases out of the national total of 14,154.

The Ashanti Region follows with 2,812 cases, Western Region, 1,148 cases, Central Region, 794 cases and the Eastern Region, 373 cases.

The Volta Region has 314 cases, Upper East Region, 271 cases, Oti Region,105 cases and the Western North Region 82 cases.

The Northern Region has recorded 61 cases as the

Savannah Region has 37 cases.

The Upper West Region has 35 cases, Bono East Region, 33 cases, Ahafo Region, eight cases, North East and Bono regions three cases each.

Ghana has recorded 10,473 Covid-19 recoveries and 85 deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri