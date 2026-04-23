‘Give Me My Tithe And Let Me Go’: A Quiet Uprising In The House Of Order

There are moments in the life of a nation when a single voice, rising unexpectedly from the middle of an otherwise orderly gathering, forces everyone to reconsider what they had long taken for granted.

Such moments do not always arrive with policy papers or theological treatises. Sometimes, they come in the form of a woman standing up in church and saying, with disarming clarity: “Give me my tithe and let me go.”

In that instant, what was meant to be a routine service took on the character of a public hearing—one in which faith, finance, and fairness were all called to testify.

Ghana, as we know, is a deeply religious society.

We pray before meetings. We pray after meetings. Occasionally, we pray about meetings that have already happened.

In such a setting, the institution of the church occupies a sacred space—not merely as a place of worship, but as a centre of community life, moral instruction, and social support.

It is therefore not surprising that matters arising from within the church often resonate far beyond its walls.

Tithing, in particular, has long been understood as an act of devotion—an offering given not under compulsion, but in acknowledgment of divine providence.

At least, that is how the story begins.

Somewhere along the journey, however, the story appears to have acquired a subplot.

In this subplot, giving is no longer just an expression of faith; it is also a marker of standing. Records are kept. Histories are remembered. And in certain instances, benefits—subtle or explicit—seem to follow patterns that would make even a seasoned accountant nod in quiet approval.

It is here that the discomfort lies.

Not in the act of giving itself, but in the possibility that giving may have taken on a character it was never meant to have.

For when a member begins to wonder whether their access to communal care—be it in times of bereavement, illness, or need—depends in part on their financial consistency, the question quietly shifts from theology to structure.

And structure, unlike faith, is rarely invisible.

The reactions to the viral incident have been predictably diverse.

Some have expressed concern over what they see as a growing tendency to commercialise spiritual practice.

Others have defended the church, pointing out—quite correctly—that institutions require resources to function, and that members who benefit from such structures have a responsibility to contribute to their sustainability.

Both positions carry a measure of truth.

But between them lies a space that deserves closer attention.

It is the space where encouragement becomes expectation.

Where expectation becomes policy.

And where policy, if left unexamined, may begin to resemble something that feels less like fellowship and more like qualification.

One is reminded of the Ghanaian marketplace, where transactions are clear, prices are known, and expectations are understood by all parties.

The church, by contrast, has traditionally operated on a different logic—one in which grace is not negotiated and belonging is not itemised.

When the language of one begins to sound like the other, even the most faithful observer may pause.

To raise such questions is not to undermine the church.

On the contrary, it is to take it seriously.

For institutions that shape the moral and spiritual life of a people must continually examine themselves—not only in doctrine, but in practice.

And where there is even a perception of imbalance, it is worth asking whether adjustments are needed—not to weaken the institution, but to strengthen its integrity.

The woman at the centre of this moment may not have intended to spark a national conversation.

Her words may have been spoken in frustration, even in anger.

Yet, like many such moments in our public life, they have been carried further than she might have imagined.

They have reached living rooms, workplaces, and, perhaps most importantly, quiet corners of reflection.

In the end, the question is not whether tithing is right or wrong.

It is whether the spirit in which it is practised still reflects the values it was meant to embody.

For faith, at its core, has never been merely about what is given.

It has always been about why.

And sometimes, it takes an unexpected voice—rising at an inconvenient moment—to remind us of that distinction.

Source: Jimmy Aglah