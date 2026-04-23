Okyeame Quophi Claps Back At Lawrence Tetteh Over Tribal Commentary

Okyeame Quophi, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Media practitioner, Okyeame Quophi, has criticised televangelist Dr. Lawrence Tetteh for heavily criticising Accra-based media houses for neglecting the Ga language, calling it “unacceptable” to operate in the capital while only using Twi.

As part of his “This Nonsense Must Stop” campaign, he urged media owners to include the indigenous Ga language to preserve local cultural identity.

Speaking on UTV Ghana, the Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, reiterated that this forms part of his broader “This Nonsense Must Stop” campaign, which seeks to address practices he believes are not aligned with national inclusivity.

“I have been speaking about this thing in the early 1990s. One of the nonsense that must stop is to establish a radio station in Accra and speak only Twi and not the Ga language, I have said it’s not fair. This Nonsense Must Stop is not only about LGBTQ+,” he disclosed.

Excerpt of the video shared by Sammy Flex on his Instagram page has generated a lot of reactions, with the likes of Okyeame Quophi calling on the man of God to stay away from tribal talks.

Under the post, Okyeame Quophi wrote, “Please go listen to GBC Obonu FM. The media landscape is already diverse in language. Choose your choice. This nonsense of discrimination must stop.”

Other replies made under the post include one from its_Kweku, who is questioning the minister whether he preaches in Ga language, “You live in Ga land not even once have we heard you preach, teach, or sing in Ga language in your church. The discrimination, tribalism and the hate some of you leaders in this country have against a specific group of people is too much. You are a man of God, you should be speaking about peace, unity, togetherness and love.”

Nana Frimpong wrote, “A whole bunch of people need to shut up in Ghana. He’s on the list.”

Makadoe also wrote, “Why would a man of God refer to speaking Twi on national television as nonsense? Ah, why don’t you build your own and do what you prefer?”

According to Dr. Tetteh, this demand is part of a larger campaign—which he notes has been running since the 1990s—aimed at addressing societal injustices and promoting cultural respect, not just in the media, but in daily life.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke