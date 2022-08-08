GJA Condemns Attack On Kofi Adoma

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the alleged attack on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Director of News at Accra-based Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Kofi Adoma is reported to have been attacked on Saturday, August 6, 2022, by unknown assailants riding on a motorbike.

The assailants attacked him with sharp objects and tried to set him ablaze.

He was returning from Kuntunse to Accra at the time when the supposed incident occurred.

In a statement, GJA said “The GJA National Executive attending a three-day retreat at Obosomase, near Aburi in the Eastern Region, received the news of the attack with utter shock. We find the attack heinous and dastardly, and call On the Ghana Police Service to launch immediate investigations into the attack.”

The statement added “We also urge the general public to support the police in their investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the law.”

By Vincent Kubi