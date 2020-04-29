GJA, Latif To Hold Covid-19 Comedy Show

Latif Abubakar

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Playwright, Latif Abubakar’s Globe Productions are set to stream on selected social media platforms a comedy show on Covid-19.

Dubbed the ‘COVID -19 Edition of Thank God For Idiots’, the show is estimated to reach and engage one million Ghanaians.

The play which will be screened on Thursday, April 30, is in partnership with the Ministries of Information (MoI) and Health (MoH), the Chamber of Telecommunications and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

GJA president, Affail Monney in a statement said the play is aimed at reinforcing education about the symptoms and preventive measures of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic.

“It is also to inspire, entertain and encourage viewers to abide by the WHO and MOH’s stay home campaign, ” he said.

Sponsored by Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Melcom Group, Yomi Yoghourt, Noble International Business School and the Ghana Business Awards, the play will be screened via YouTube @GlobeProductions Ghana and on Facebook @Latif Abubakar.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri