Volta Region Enforces ‘No Face Mask No Entry’



Residents of the Volta region can no longer go out of their homes without wearing masks to cover their noses and mouths.

This has become necessary after the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) issued a directive on Monday, making wearing of nose masks compulsory throughout the region.

The directive which was issued through a circular signed by the regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa said the measure has become necessary to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) in the region.

The directive follows President Akufo-Addo’s insistence on the use of face masks as well as the directive by the Ghana Health Service on mandatory wearing of nose masks in public.

Per the VRCC’s directive, all the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies have been directed to immediately enact appropriate by-laws to ensure the enforcement of the wearing of nose masks by all staff, public officers and clients of the various public offices, including the Assemblies.

Commercial drivers and their passengers are also enjoined to wear face masks as well as all who go to transact business with any of the security agencies in the region.

Food vendors who offer food for sale or beverages must wear facemasks, the directive added.

More so, NO FACE MASK, NO ENTRY should be visibly displayed at vantage points and all public and commercial entities including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacies, barbering shops, among others.

The Regional Minister further ordered the MDAs to intensify education on the wearing of facemasks, the use of alcohol based sanitizers, social distancing and other directives by the Ghana Health Service in their various jurisdictions.

From Fred Duodu, Ho